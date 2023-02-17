Cosmo First Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 729.62 crore, down 5.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 729.62 crore in December 2022 down 5.31% from Rs. 770.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.63 crore in December 2022 down 56.3% from Rs. 104.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.70 crore in December 2022 down 46.67% from Rs. 160.70 crore in December 2021.

Cosmo First EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 58.28 in December 2021.

Cosmo First shares closed at 711.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.46% returns over the last 6 months and -37.81% over the last 12 months.