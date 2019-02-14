Cosmo Films Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 535.64 crore, up 17.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 535.64 crore in December 2018 up 17.94% from Rs. 454.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.80 crore in December 2018 down 45.31% from Rs. 16.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2018 down 28.79% from Rs. 41.34 crore in December 2017.

Cosmo Films EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.59 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.40 in December 2017.

Cosmo Films shares closed at 175.60 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.04% returns over the last 6 months and -42.54% over the last 12 months.