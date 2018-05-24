App
May 24, 2018 11:06 AM IST

Cosmo Films Q4 net falls 20% to Rs 25.06 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 27.84 crore during the same period last fiscal.

Cosmo Films, manufacturer of speciality films for packaging, lamination and labelling applications, has reported a 9.98 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 25.06 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 539.32 crore. It was Rs 482.01 crore in the year ago period, Cosmo Films said in a BSE filing.

The board of directors had recommended dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the financial year 2017-18 subject to approval of shareholders in annual general meeting.

Shares of Cosmos Films were trading 2.15 percent higher at Rs 254.10 apiece on BSE.

tags #Cosmo Films #earnings #Results

