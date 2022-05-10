 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cosmo Films Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 820.88 crore, up 22.19% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cosmo Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 820.88 crore in March 2022 up 22.19% from Rs. 671.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.18 crore in March 2022 up 45.31% from Rs. 74.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.62 crore in March 2022 up 30.69% from Rs. 125.96 crore in March 2021.

Cosmo Films EPS has increased to Rs. 60.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 41.79 in March 2021.

Cosmo Films shares closed at 1,957.40 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.85% returns over the last 6 months and 185.84% over the last 12 months.

Cosmo Films
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 820.88 770.53 671.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 820.88 770.53 671.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 542.48 497.49 429.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.94 0.11 0.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.62 -31.33 -10.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.38 56.60 54.80
Depreciation 18.29 15.35 16.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.52 99.56 85.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.89 132.75 96.42
Other Income 19.44 12.60 13.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.33 145.35 109.65
Interest 11.47 7.48 8.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 134.86 137.87 100.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 134.86 137.87 100.90
Tax 26.68 33.45 26.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 108.18 104.42 74.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 108.18 104.42 74.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 108.18 104.42 74.45
Equity Share Capital 18.17 18.17 18.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 60.17 58.28 41.79
Diluted EPS 58.93 57.16 41.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 60.17 58.28 41.79
Diluted EPS 58.93 57.16 41.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
