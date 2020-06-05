Cosmo Films Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 524.11 crore, down 4.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 524.11 crore in March 2020 down 4.68% from Rs. 549.84 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.85 crore in March 2020 down 24.37% from Rs. 27.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.98 crore in March 2020 up 33.44% from Rs. 58.44 crore in March 2019.

Cosmo Films EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.88 in March 2020 from Rs. 14.38 in March 2019.

Cosmo Films shares closed at 296.10 on June 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.41% returns over the last 6 months and 27.55% over the last 12 months.