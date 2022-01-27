Cosmo Films Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 770.53 crore, up 34.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 770.53 crore in December 2021 up 34.64% from Rs. 572.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.42 crore in December 2021 up 66.41% from Rs. 62.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.70 crore in December 2021 up 43.38% from Rs. 112.08 crore in December 2020.

Cosmo Films EPS has increased to Rs. 58.28 in December 2021 from Rs. 33.26 in December 2020.

Cosmo Films shares closed at 1,798.85 on January 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.52% returns over the last 6 months and 302.47% over the last 12 months.