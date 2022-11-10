 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cosmo Ferrites Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore, down 6.19% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosmo Ferrites are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore in September 2022 down 6.19% from Rs. 26.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 111.68% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2022 down 73.04% from Rs. 7.01 crore in September 2021.

Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 335.90 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.10% returns over the last 6 months and 52.82% over the last 12 months.

Cosmo Ferrites
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.57 35.44 26.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.57 35.44 26.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.87 12.94 8.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.14 0.37 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.84 1.21 -0.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.65 6.07 4.99
Depreciation 0.98 0.84 1.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.24 9.42 7.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.53 4.59 5.37
Other Income 0.38 0.61 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.91 5.20 6.01
Interest 1.41 1.20 1.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.50 4.00 4.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.50 4.00 4.70
Tax -0.09 0.86 1.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.41 3.14 3.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.41 3.14 3.51
Equity Share Capital 12.03 12.03 12.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 2.61 2.92
Diluted EPS -0.35 2.61 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 2.61 2.92
Diluted EPS -0.35 2.61 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm
