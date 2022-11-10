Cosmo Ferrites Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore, down 6.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosmo Ferrites are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore in September 2022 down 6.19% from Rs. 26.19 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 111.68% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2022 down 73.04% from Rs. 7.01 crore in September 2021.
Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 335.90 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.10% returns over the last 6 months and 52.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|Cosmo Ferrites
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.57
|35.44
|26.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.57
|35.44
|26.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.87
|12.94
|8.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.14
|0.37
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.84
|1.21
|-0.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.65
|6.07
|4.99
|Depreciation
|0.98
|0.84
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.24
|9.42
|7.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.53
|4.59
|5.37
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.61
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.91
|5.20
|6.01
|Interest
|1.41
|1.20
|1.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.50
|4.00
|4.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.50
|4.00
|4.70
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.86
|1.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|3.14
|3.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|3.14
|3.51
|Equity Share Capital
|12.03
|12.03
|12.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|2.61
|2.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|2.61
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|2.61
|2.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|2.61
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited