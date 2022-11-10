Cosmo Ferrites Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore, down 6.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore in September 2022 down 6.19% from Rs. 26.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 111.68% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2022 down 73.04% from Rs. 7.01 crore in September 2021.

Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 335.90 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.10% returns over the last 6 months and 52.82% over the last 12 months.