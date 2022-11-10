English
    Cosmo Ferrites Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore, down 6.19% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosmo Ferrites are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore in September 2022 down 6.19% from Rs. 26.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 111.68% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2022 down 73.04% from Rs. 7.01 crore in September 2021.

    Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 335.90 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.10% returns over the last 6 months and 52.82% over the last 12 months.

    Cosmo Ferrites
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.5735.4426.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.5735.4426.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.8712.948.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.140.37--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.841.21-0.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.656.074.99
    Depreciation0.980.841.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.249.427.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.534.595.37
    Other Income0.380.610.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.915.206.01
    Interest1.411.201.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.504.004.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.504.004.70
    Tax-0.090.861.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.413.143.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.413.143.51
    Equity Share Capital12.0312.0312.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.352.612.92
    Diluted EPS-0.352.61--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.352.612.92
    Diluted EPS-0.352.61--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

