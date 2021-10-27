Cosmo Ferrites Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.19 crore, up 42.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.19 crore in September 2021 up 42.49% from Rs. 18.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2021 up 800% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.01 crore in September 2021 up 210.18% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2020.

Cosmo Ferrites EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2020.

Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 145.80 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 484.37% returns over the last 6 months and 2,367.01% over the last 12 months.