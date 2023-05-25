Cosmo Ferrites Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.94 crore, down 27.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.94 crore in March 2023 down 27.65% from Rs. 33.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 96.94% from Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2023 down 70.26% from Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2022.

Cosmo Ferrites EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.07 in March 2022.

Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 203.25 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.06% returns over the last 6 months and -65.64% over the last 12 months.