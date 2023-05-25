English
    Cosmo Ferrites Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.94 crore, down 27.65% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosmo Ferrites are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.94 crore in March 2023 down 27.65% from Rs. 33.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 96.94% from Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2023 down 70.26% from Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2022.

    Cosmo Ferrites EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.07 in March 2022.

    Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 203.25 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.06% returns over the last 6 months and -65.64% over the last 12 months.

    Cosmo Ferrites
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.9423.3633.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.9423.3633.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.927.1312.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.601.75-1.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.415.485.24
    Depreciation1.110.970.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.727.497.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.380.548.18
    Other Income1.300.320.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.680.868.51
    Interest1.441.450.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.24-0.597.62
    Exceptional Items-----1.03
    P/L Before Tax0.24-0.596.59
    Tax0.09-0.131.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.15-0.464.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.15-0.464.90
    Equity Share Capital12.0312.0312.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-0.374.07
    Diluted EPS0.12-0.374.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-0.374.07
    Diluted EPS0.12-0.374.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cosmo Ferrites #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am