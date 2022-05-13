 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cosmo Ferrites Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.09 crore, up 75.26% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosmo Ferrites are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.09 crore in March 2022 up 75.26% from Rs. 18.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2022 up 113.04% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2022 up 272.22% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2021.

Cosmo Ferrites EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2021.

Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 535.45 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 160.50% returns over the last 6 months and 2,339.41% over the last 12 months.

Cosmo Ferrites
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.09 34.75 18.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.09 34.75 18.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.58 11.08 6.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.06 -0.83 -0.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.24 5.26 3.94
Depreciation 0.87 1.06 1.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.28 10.52 6.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.18 7.66 1.22
Other Income 0.33 0.46 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.51 8.12 1.51
Interest 0.89 1.12 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.62 7.00 0.67
Exceptional Items -1.03 -1.50 --
P/L Before Tax 6.59 5.50 0.67
Tax 1.69 1.42 -1.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.90 4.08 2.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.90 4.08 2.30
Equity Share Capital 12.03 12.03 12.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.07 3.39 1.91
Diluted EPS 4.07 3.39 1.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.07 3.39 1.91
Diluted EPS 4.07 3.39 1.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 11:58 am
