Cosmo Ferrites Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.09 crore, up 75.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.09 crore in March 2022 up 75.26% from Rs. 18.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2022 up 113.04% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2022 up 272.22% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2021.

Cosmo Ferrites EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2021.

Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 535.45 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 160.50% returns over the last 6 months and 2,339.41% over the last 12 months.