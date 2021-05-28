Cosmo Ferrites Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.88 crore, up 93.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.88 crore in March 2021 up 93.05% from Rs. 9.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021 up 159.9% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2021 up 217.21% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2020.

Cosmo Ferrites EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.20 in March 2020.

Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 24.70 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 187.54% returns over the last 6 months and 605.71% over the last 12 months.