Cosmo Ferrites Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore, down 44.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore in March 2020 down 44.78% from Rs. 17.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2020 down 161.22% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2020 down 557.45% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2019.

Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 4.72 on June 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given -20.40% returns over the last 6 months and -63.55% over the last 12 months.