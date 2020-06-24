Cosmo Ferrites Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore, down 44.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosmo Ferrites are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore in March 2020 down 44.78% from Rs. 17.71 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2020 down 161.22% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2020 down 557.45% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2019.
Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 4.72 on June 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given -20.40% returns over the last 6 months and -63.55% over the last 12 months.
|Cosmo Ferrites
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.78
|12.91
|17.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.78
|12.91
|17.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.51
|4.60
|6.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.28
|1.54
|1.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.14
|3.30
|4.08
|Depreciation
|0.95
|0.94
|1.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.76
|4.79
|5.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.30
|-2.26
|-0.89
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.16
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.10
|-2.10
|-0.56
|Interest
|0.70
|1.17
|1.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.80
|-3.27
|-1.87
|Exceptional Items
|-0.02
|--
|-0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.82
|-3.27
|-1.89
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.84
|-3.26
|-1.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.84
|-3.26
|-1.47
|Equity Share Capital
|12.03
|12.03
|12.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.20
|-2.70
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.20
|-2.70
|-1.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.20
|-2.70
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.20
|-2.70
|-1.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 02:09 pm