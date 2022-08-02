Cosmo Ferrites Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.44 crore, up 78.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.44 crore in June 2022 up 78.9% from Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2022 up 80.46% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2022 up 54.08% from Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2021.

Cosmo Ferrites EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2021.

Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 417.00 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.10% returns over the last 6 months and 447.96% over the last 12 months.