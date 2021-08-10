Cosmo Ferrites Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.81 crore, up 172.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.81 crore in June 2021 up 172.12% from Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2021 up 239.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2021 up 612.73% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020.

Cosmo Ferrites EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2020.

Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 59.40 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 225.30% returns over the last 6 months and 933.04% over the last 12 months.