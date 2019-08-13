Cosmo Ferrites Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore, down 30.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore in June 2019 down 30.61% from Rs. 24.96 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2019 up 2.83% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2019 up 1.96% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2018.

Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 8.90 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -44.20% returns over the last 6 months and -59.36% over the last 12 months.