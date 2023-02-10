 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cosmo Ferrites Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore, down 32.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosmo Ferrites are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore in December 2022 down 32.78% from Rs. 34.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 111.27% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 down 80.07% from Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2021.

Cosmo Ferrites
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.36 24.57 34.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.36 24.57 34.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.13 9.87 11.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.14 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.75 -0.84 -0.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.48 5.65 5.26
Depreciation 0.97 0.98 1.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.49 8.24 10.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.54 0.53 7.66
Other Income 0.32 0.38 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.86 0.91 8.12
Interest 1.45 1.41 1.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.59 -0.50 7.00
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.50
P/L Before Tax -0.59 -0.50 5.50
Tax -0.13 -0.09 1.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.46 -0.41 4.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.46 -0.41 4.08
Equity Share Capital 12.03 12.03 12.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 -0.35 3.39
Diluted EPS -0.37 -0.35 3.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 -0.35 3.39
Diluted EPS -0.37 -0.35 3.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited