    Cosmo Ferrites Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore, down 32.78% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosmo Ferrites are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore in December 2022 down 32.78% from Rs. 34.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 111.27% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 down 80.07% from Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2021.

    Cosmo Ferrites
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.3624.5734.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.3624.5734.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.139.8711.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.14--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.75-0.84-0.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.485.655.26
    Depreciation0.970.981.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.498.2410.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.540.537.66
    Other Income0.320.380.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.860.918.12
    Interest1.451.411.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.59-0.507.00
    Exceptional Items-----1.50
    P/L Before Tax-0.59-0.505.50
    Tax-0.13-0.091.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.46-0.414.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.46-0.414.08
    Equity Share Capital12.0312.0312.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.37-0.353.39
    Diluted EPS-0.37-0.353.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.37-0.353.39
    Diluted EPS-0.37-0.353.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited