Cosmo Ferrites Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore, down 32.78% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosmo Ferrites are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore in December 2022 down 32.78% from Rs. 34.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 111.27% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 down 80.07% from Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2021.
Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 205.50 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.40% returns over the last 6 months and -46.55% over the last 12 months.
|Cosmo Ferrites
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.36
|24.57
|34.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.36
|24.57
|34.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.13
|9.87
|11.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.14
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.75
|-0.84
|-0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.48
|5.65
|5.26
|Depreciation
|0.97
|0.98
|1.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.49
|8.24
|10.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.54
|0.53
|7.66
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.38
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|0.91
|8.12
|Interest
|1.45
|1.41
|1.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-0.50
|7.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.50
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.59
|-0.50
|5.50
|Tax
|-0.13
|-0.09
|1.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|-0.41
|4.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|-0.41
|4.08
|Equity Share Capital
|12.03
|12.03
|12.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.35
|3.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.35
|3.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.35
|3.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.35
|3.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited