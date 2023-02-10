Cosmo Ferrites Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore, down 32.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore in December 2022 down 32.78% from Rs. 34.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 111.27% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 down 80.07% from Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2021.

Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 205.50 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.40% returns over the last 6 months and -46.55% over the last 12 months.