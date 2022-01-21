Cosmo Ferrites Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.75 crore, up 81.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.75 crore in December 2021 up 81.84% from Rs. 19.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021 up 1033.33% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2021 up 260% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2020.

Cosmo Ferrites EPS has increased to Rs. 3.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2020.

Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 393.75 on January 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 661.61% returns over the last 6 months and 3,600.66% over the last 12 months.