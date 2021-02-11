Cosmo Ferrites Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, up 48.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in December 2020 up 48.02% from Rs. 12.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020 up 111.04% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2020 up 319.83% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2019.

Cosmo Ferrites EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.70 in December 2019.

Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 18.64 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 224.17% returns over the last 6 months and 333.49% over the last 12 months.