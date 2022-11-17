Cosco India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.35 crore, up 15.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.35 crore in September 2022 up 15.89% from Rs. 33.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 77.19% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2022 up 1.52% from Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2021.

Cosco India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2021.

Cosco India shares closed at 189.60 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.33% returns over the last 6 months and 19.28% over the last 12 months.