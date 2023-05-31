Cosco India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.31 crore, down 0.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.31 crore in March 2023 down 0.82% from Rs. 41.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 99.29% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 down 17.7% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2022.

Cosco India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.31 in March 2022.

Cosco India shares closed at 174.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.44% returns over the last 6 months and -14.41% over the last 12 months.