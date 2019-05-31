Cosco India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.90 crore, down 4.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.90 crore in March 2019 down 4.77% from Rs. 33.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019 down 31.07% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2019 down 6.61% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2018.

Cosco India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.37 in March 2018.

Cosco India shares closed at 163.30 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)