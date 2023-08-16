Cosco India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.45 crore, up 36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.45 crore in June 2023 up 36% from Rs. 33.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 up 701.33% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2023 up 82.32% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2022.

Cosco India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

Cosco India shares closed at 210.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.81% returns over the last 6 months and 20.03% over the last 12 months.