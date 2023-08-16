English
    Cosco India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.45 crore, up 36% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosco (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.45 crore in June 2023 up 36% from Rs. 33.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 up 701.33% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2023 up 82.32% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2022.

    Cosco India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

    Cosco India shares closed at 210.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.81% returns over the last 6 months and 20.03% over the last 12 months.

    Cosco (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.4541.3133.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.4541.3133.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.746.807.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.2218.9915.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.700.32-2.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.754.774.16
    Depreciation0.530.470.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.168.616.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.361.361.02
    Other Income0.110.160.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.461.531.24
    Interest1.241.411.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.230.120.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.230.120.16
    Tax0.680.110.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.540.010.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.540.010.07
    Equity Share Capital4.164.164.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.310.020.16
    Diluted EPS1.310.020.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.310.020.16
    Diluted EPS1.310.020.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:33 am

