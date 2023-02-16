Cosco India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore in December 2022 up 14.31% from Rs. 34.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 17.41% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 13.06% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021.