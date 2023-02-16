Cosco India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore in December 2022 up 14.31% from Rs. 34.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 17.41% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 13.06% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021.

Cosco India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in December 2021.

Cosco India shares closed at 171.00 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.26% returns over the last 6 months and -29.03% over the last 12 months.