Cosco India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.50 crore, down 13.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.50 crore in December 2021 down 13.06% from Rs. 39.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021 down 56.9% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021 down 14.1% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2020.

Cosco India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.60 in December 2020.

Cosco India shares closed at 240.95 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.34% returns over the last 6 months and 121.77% over the last 12 months.