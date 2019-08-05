Corporation Bk Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,298.67 crore, down 16.98% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,298.67 crore in June 2019 down 16.98% from Rs. 1564.2164 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.28 crore in June 2019 up 21.55% from Rs. 84.96 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 854.96 crore in June 2019 down 44.14% from Rs. 1,530.54 crore in June 2018.

Corporation Bk EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2018.

Corporation Bk shares closed at 21.70 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.89% returns over the last 6 months and -20.80% over the last 12 months.