Corporate Merch Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Corporate Merchant Bankers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 36.87% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 59.26% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.
Corporate Merch shares closed at 16.80 on March 19, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:21 pm