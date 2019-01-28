Corporate Merch Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 66.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 66.11% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 76.36% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Corporate Merch shares closed at 16.00 on August 09, 2017 (BSE)