you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Merch Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 66.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Corporate Merchant Bankers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 66.11% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 76.36% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Corporate Merch shares closed at 16.00 on August 09, 2017 (BSE)

Corporate Merchant Bankers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 0.03 0.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 0.03 0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.00 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.00 0.01
Equity Share Capital 3.30 3.30 3.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- 0.01 0.02
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- 0.01 0.02
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 04:04 pm

tags #Corporate Merch #Corporate Merchant Bankers #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results

