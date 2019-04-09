'Corporate banks to shine while consumption sector may disappoint with earnings'

Vineeta Sharma

Indian corporates are expected to report 11.8 percent YoY topline growth in the upcoming quarterly results. For the full year FY19, sales are expected to grow 24 percent, EBITDA 15 percent and net profits 11 percent.

Top 20 banks together reported a net profit of Rs 2,357 crore in Q4FY18 and during the last quarter (Q3FY19), the aggregate profits were Rs 14,166 crore. This quarter, we expect them to report a profit of Rs 25,026 crore, implying 77 percent growth QoQ and 962 percent growth YoY.

While banks contributed only 2.5 percent to aggregate net profits of our 165 coverage companies in Q4FY18, they now will contribute 20 percent to the total profits.

IT sector is expected to report healthy topline growth of 19 percent YoY but margins will see some pressure.

Infrastructure companies are expected to report 16 percent YoY sales growth, though net profits should remain under pressure. The un-executable order book is still higher due to muted land acquisition progress. Revenue of capital goods companies is expected to increase by 13 percent YoY.

Cement companies will see volume growth of 6-7 percent YoY, led by affordable housing and demand from rural housing segment. Volumes of oil marketing companies' are expected to remain subdued due to lower demand in January and February. Margins of OMC’s companies are expected to improve sequentially led by the bounce back in the Singapore refining margin (benchmark) and better distillate yields. Volumes of City gas distribution companies will grow by 8-10 percent on YoY with stable margins.

Automobiles and consumers are expected to report muted growth. Automobiles including auto components will report 3 percent YoY sales growth while net profits are expected to fall 11 percent.

Consumer companies will report slightly lower sales and volume growth considering slowing down of consumption in rural, as well as, the urban market. Though, companies that are expanding their distribution reach will see slightly better volume growth.

Our earnings estimates suggest Nifty earnings will grow 10.6 percent for the FY19. EPS growth trajectory would see gradual improvements on the back of strong bottom-line performance of banks. FY20 Nifty EPS is expected to grow at 20 percent implying EPS of Rs 606.

Due to election this quarter, price performance in the near term would be primarily dependent on the election outcome. Importance of Q4FY19 results would be more in terms of which sector will outperform.

The author is Head of Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.

