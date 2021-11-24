Corp Courier Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 8.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in September 2021 down 8.64% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021 down 35.26% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 down 36.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2020.

Corp Courier EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2020.

Corp Courier shares closed at 6.16 on November 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 60.42% returns over the last 6 months and 90.71% over the last 12 months.