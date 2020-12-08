Corp Courier Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 450.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in September 2020 up 450.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2020 up 259.96% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2020 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.

Corp Courier EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2019.

Corp Courier shares closed at 3.21 on December 07, 2020 (BSE) and has given 22.52% returns over the last 6 months and -67.58% over the last 12 months.