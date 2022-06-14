Corp Courier Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 91.37% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Corporate Courier and Cargo are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 91.37% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 571.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 down 56% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.
Corp Courier shares closed at 8.73 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)
|Corporate Courier and Cargo
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.44
|0.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.44
|0.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.05
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.21
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|0.19
|-0.25
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|0.19
|-0.25
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.39
|0.19
|-0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.39
|0.19
|-0.25
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.05
|-0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|0.14
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|0.14
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|7.18
|7.18
|7.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.19
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.19
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.19
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.19
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
