Corp Courier Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 61.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2021 up 61.99% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 up 4333.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Corp Courier EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Corp Courier shares closed at 9.67 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.97% returns over the last 6 months and 190.39% over the last 12 months.