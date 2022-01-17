Coronavirus third wave rolls back business resumption gains since second wave

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus disease, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the third wave of the pandemic, a key tracker of the pace of normalisation of economic activity in India fell sharply for the second consecutive week.

Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NBRI) fell to 102.90 for the week ended January 16 versus 107.90 in the previous week, illustrating the impact of the surge in cases of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant of the virus. It is now only 3 percentage points above its pre-pandemic levels

"There has been an inevitable drop in mobility – with the Apple driving index down 14.4pp, Google retail & recreation mobility 11.1pp lower, and workplace mobility down 1pp from the previous week. The labour participation rate fell further to a nine-week low of 39.7 percent from 40 percent in the prior week. Power demand contracted by 0.4 percent WoW (sa) after a 2.1 percent fall in the previous week", Nomura Research report said.

India completes one year of COVID-19 vaccination drive

Many state governments imposed night curfews last week amid the continued spread of COVID-19 infections. On January 17, India reported more than 2.58 lakh COVID-19 cases, pushing the active caseload to over 3.73 crore. The Omicron tally was 8,209, which is now present in 29 states with death rates largely stable. Global experience suggests higher caseloads but a shorter duration third wave (trough-peak of around a month). .

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Since last week India also started administering precautionary vaccine doses to healthcare functionaries, frontline workers and people who are above the age of 60 with co-morbidities.

Blame game will not eradicate COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal

"Some adverse impact of the third wave is visible. So far in January, air traffic is down 25 percent from 2800 daily departures, railway passenger revenues are down 41 percent, but railway freight revenue has remained stable, indicative of the diverging impact between the contact-intensive services and the goods economy," Nomura Research report added.

The brokerage firm recently lowered its GDP growth forecast to 3.2 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2022 (from 5.2 percent), to 7.4 percent in 2022 (8.5 percent) and to 8.7 percent in FY22 (9.2 percent).