Coromandel International's net profit down 1 percent to Rs 494 crore in Q1

Coromandel International’s net profit fell 1 percent to Rs 494 year-on-year for the April-to-June quarter.

Revenue was down 0.6 percent at Rs 5740 crore in Q1FY24 as compared to the same period a year before.

Coromandel International is India's largest private sector phosphate fertiliser company. It makes crop protection fertilisers like herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides.

(This is a developing story)

