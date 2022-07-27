English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Coromandel International Q1 net profit rises 48%

    Net profit stood at Rs 337.78 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    July 27, 2022 / 07:58 PM IST
    Coromandel International | Promoter - Murugappa Group & Others reduced shareholding in company to 57.58 percent from 59.58 percent earlier.

    Coromandel International | Promoter - Murugappa Group & Others reduced shareholding in company to 57.58 percent from 59.58 percent earlier.

    Agri-solutions provider Coromandel International Ltd on Wednesday reported a 48 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 499 crore in the June quarter on strong income.

    Net profit stood at Rs 337.78 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

    Total income increased by 57 per cent to Rs 5,782.67 crore during the April-June quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

    In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 3,685.62 crore.

    Tax expenses remained higher at Rs 5,114.84 crore as against Rs 3,240.15 crore during the comparable period last year. Coromandel International Ltd Managing Director Sameer Goel said the company focused on leveraging the operational efficiencies at the plants and smart sourcing-enabled timely availability of raw materials.

    Close

    Related stories

    During the quarter, the company launched four new products in the crop protection segment. Goel also said that the company is successfully conducting drone spraying trials in the farmers’ fields with speciality nutrition and crop protection products.

    The investment in the mining company BMCC, Senegal, through its 100 per cent subsidiary Coromandel Chemicals Ltd, is expected to be completed in the coming quarter which will help in securing the critical phosphate rock needs.

    The company through its subsidiary firm Dare Ventures Ltd has invested in two Agri startups EcoZen and String Bio, he added.

    Coromandel International operates in two major segments — nutrient and other allied businesses as well as crop protection.
    PTI
    Tags: #Coromandel International #earnings #net profit #Q1 #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 07:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.