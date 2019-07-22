App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coromandel International Q1 net profit falls 31% to Rs 62 cr

Total income declined to Rs 2,140.70 crore during the April-June quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 2,537.29 crore in the same quarter of 2018-19 fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Agri-solutions provider Coromandel International July 22 reported a 31 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 62.43 crore during the first quarter of 2019-20 fiscal on poor income. Net profit stood at Rs 90.21 crore in the same quarter previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income declined to Rs 2,140.70 crore during the April-June quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 2,537.29 crore in the same quarter of 2018-19 fiscal.

Expenses stood at Rs 2,045.51 crore as against Rs 2,404.54 crore in the same period last year.

Close

Commenting on the performance, Coromandel International Managing Director Sameer Goel said the company "experienced a challenging quarter as late monsoon arrival, deficit rains and consequent lower crop sowings delayed the agri-input consumption in its addressable markets."

related news

The company has integrated its fertiliser and Single Super Phosphate (SSP) businesses to generate operational synergies and strengthen its position in the complementary markets of west and north India, he said.

Goel said the nutrient and allied businesses segment had a reasonable performance during the first quarter of this fiscal.

Crop protection segment had a tough quarter, mainly impacted by lower production at its Sarigam plant. The operations at Sarigam resumed during June 2019 and production has since been normalised, he added.

"With a positive monsoon forecast in the south peninsular region in the coming weeks, the crop sowings and agri consumption are likely to improve. Further, reforms like DBT 2.0, focus on soil health and balance nutrition, income support schemes, improved crop prices, irrigation projects in Coromandel's key markets, will help the agriculture prospects," Goel added.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 08:40 pm

tags #Business #Coromandel International #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.