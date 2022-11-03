English
    Coromandel Int Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,108.62 crore, up 63.95% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,108.62 crore in September 2022 up 63.95% from Rs. 6,165.52 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 738.12 crore in September 2022 up 42.1% from Rs. 519.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,086.04 crore in September 2022 up 43.17% from Rs. 758.57 crore in September 2021.

    Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 25.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.70 in September 2021.

    Coromandel Int shares closed at 966.75 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.61% returns over the last 6 months and 24.98% over the last 12 months.

    Coromandel International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,108.625,722.166,165.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10,108.625,722.166,165.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,933.684,698.073,534.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,650.411,077.111,025.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks644.49-1,463.69158.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost169.14155.00134.10
    Depreciation45.5644.4041.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses656.29572.29573.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,009.05638.98698.22
    Other Income31.4353.3418.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,040.48692.32716.79
    Interest54.1926.5519.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax986.29665.77697.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax986.29665.77697.59
    Tax248.17170.10178.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities738.12495.67519.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period738.12495.67519.43
    Equity Share Capital29.3829.3729.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.1316.8817.70
    Diluted EPS25.0716.8517.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.1316.8817.70
    Diluted EPS25.0716.8517.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm