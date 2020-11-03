Coromandel Int Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,596.64 crore, down 5.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,596.64 crore in September 2020 down 5.33% from Rs. 4,855.38 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 581.53 crore in September 2020 up 15.56% from Rs. 503.24 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 846.15 crore in September 2020 up 17.15% from Rs. 722.29 crore in September 2019.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 19.84 in September 2020 from Rs. 17.20 in September 2019.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 717.15 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.99% returns over the last 6 months and 53.85% over the last 12 months.