you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:42 PM IST

Coromandel Int Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5,008.51 crore, up 37.39% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,008.51 crore in September 2018 up 37.39% from Rs. 3,645.55 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 366.32 crore in September 2018 up 6.66% from Rs. 343.45 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 674.72 crore in September 2018 up 15.14% from Rs. 585.98 crore in September 2017.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 12.53 in September 2018 from Rs. 11.76 in September 2017.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 384.35 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.21% returns over the last 6 months and -24.58% over the last 12 months.

Coromandel International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,008.51 2,517.85 3,645.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,008.51 2,517.85 3,645.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,236.67 1,811.70 1,814.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 490.33 784.26 357.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 913.09 -883.30 304.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 105.30 98.33 87.14
Depreciation 26.12 25.43 24.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 598.05 495.19 514.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 638.95 186.24 543.50
Other Income 9.65 8.66 17.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 648.60 194.90 561.33
Interest 69.66 64.43 41.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 578.94 130.47 520.27
Exceptional Items -19.73 -- --
P/L Before Tax 559.21 130.47 520.27
Tax 192.89 42.78 176.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 366.32 87.69 343.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 366.32 87.69 343.45
Equity Share Capital 29.24 29.24 29.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.53 3.00 11.76
Diluted EPS 12.51 2.99 11.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.53 3.00 11.76
Diluted EPS 12.51 2.99 11.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:37 pm

tags #Coromandel Int #Coromandel International #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results

