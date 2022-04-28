 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coromandel Int Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,217.30 crore, up 48.43% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,217.30 crore in March 2022 up 48.43% from Rs. 2,841.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.41 crore in March 2022 up 17.36% from Rs. 156.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.56 crore in March 2022 up 26.64% from Rs. 273.65 crore in March 2021.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.33 in March 2021.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 847.65 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.52% returns over the last 6 months and 16.88% over the last 12 months.

Coromandel International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,217.30 5,067.69 2,841.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,217.30 5,067.69 2,841.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,013.44 3,214.03 1,976.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 161.14 790.42 92.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.44 -165.48 -118.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 156.74 148.76 130.80
Depreciation 43.26 42.53 46.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 653.65 536.90 501.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 226.51 500.53 211.92
Other Income 76.79 25.38 15.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 303.30 525.91 227.23
Interest 21.36 17.82 16.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 281.94 508.09 210.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 281.94 508.09 210.83
Tax 98.53 129.11 54.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 183.41 378.98 156.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 183.41 378.98 156.28
Equity Share Capital 29.35 29.35 29.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 5,170.57
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.25 12.91 5.33
Diluted EPS 6.23 12.89 5.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.25 12.91 5.33
Diluted EPS 6.23 12.89 5.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

