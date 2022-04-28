Coromandel Int Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,217.30 crore, up 48.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,217.30 crore in March 2022 up 48.43% from Rs. 2,841.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.41 crore in March 2022 up 17.36% from Rs. 156.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.56 crore in March 2022 up 26.64% from Rs. 273.65 crore in March 2021.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.33 in March 2021.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 847.65 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.52% returns over the last 6 months and 16.88% over the last 12 months.