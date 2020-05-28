Coromandel Int Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,853.74 crore, up 8.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,853.74 crore in March 2020 up 8.37% from Rs. 2,633.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 230.82 crore in March 2020 up 115.26% from Rs. 107.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 397.81 crore in March 2020 up 50.02% from Rs. 265.18 crore in March 2019.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 7.89 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.66 in March 2019.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 660.60 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.34% returns over the last 6 months and 56.50% over the last 12 months.