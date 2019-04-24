App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coromandel Int Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,633.26 crore, up 11.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,633.26 crore in March 2019 up 11.05% from Rs. 2,371.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.23 crore in March 2019 up 59.64% from Rs. 67.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.18 crore in March 2019 up 50.2% from Rs. 176.55 crore in March 2018.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 3.66 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2018.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 426.15 on April 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.61% returns over the last 6 months and -19.43% over the last 12 months.

Coromandel International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,633.26 3,044.23 2,371.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,633.26 3,044.23 2,371.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,758.86 2,152.42 1,456.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 164.00 719.93 118.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -70.82 -746.95 67.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 104.51 99.09 89.86
Depreciation 34.94 26.76 23.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 420.68 515.09 477.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.09 277.89 137.90
Other Income 9.15 8.91 15.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 230.24 286.80 153.29
Interest 65.33 51.40 50.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 164.91 235.40 102.61
Exceptional Items -3.71 -0.41 --
P/L Before Tax 161.20 234.99 102.61
Tax 53.97 82.32 35.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 107.23 152.67 67.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 107.23 152.67 67.17
Equity Share Capital 29.25 29.24 29.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 3,142.52
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.66 5.22 2.29
Diluted EPS 3.65 5.21 2.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.66 5.22 2.29
Diluted EPS 3.65 5.21 2.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 24, 2019 10:38 am

tags #Coromandel Int #Coromandel International #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results

