Coromandel Int Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,633.26 crore, up 11.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,633.26 crore in March 2019 up 11.05% from Rs. 2,371.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.23 crore in March 2019 up 59.64% from Rs. 67.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.18 crore in March 2019 up 50.2% from Rs. 176.55 crore in March 2018.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 3.66 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2018.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 426.15 on April 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.61% returns over the last 6 months and -19.43% over the last 12 months.