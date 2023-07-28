Coromandel Int Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,693.48 crore, down 0.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,693.48 crore in June 2023 down 0.5% from Rs. 5,722.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 505.28 crore in June 2023 up 1.94% from Rs. 495.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 756.07 crore in June 2023 up 2.63% from Rs. 736.72 crore in June 2022.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 17.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.88 in June 2022.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 1,004.55 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.88% returns over the last 6 months and -5.13% over the last 12 months.