Coromandel Int Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,722.16 crore, up 56.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,722.16 crore in June 2022 up 56.98% from Rs. 3,645.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 495.67 crore in June 2022 up 50.58% from Rs. 329.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 736.72 crore in June 2022 up 47.04% from Rs. 501.05 crore in June 2021.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 16.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.22 in June 2021.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 1,002.30 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.02% returns over the last 6 months and 9.64% over the last 12 months.