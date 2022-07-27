English
    Coromandel Int Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,722.16 crore, up 56.98% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,722.16 crore in June 2022 up 56.98% from Rs. 3,645.18 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 495.67 crore in June 2022 up 50.58% from Rs. 329.18 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 736.72 crore in June 2022 up 47.04% from Rs. 501.05 crore in June 2021.

    Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 16.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.22 in June 2021.

    Coromandel Int shares closed at 1,002.30 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.02% returns over the last 6 months and 9.64% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,722.164,217.303,645.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,722.164,217.303,645.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,698.073,013.442,098.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,077.11161.14496.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,463.69-37.44-69.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost155.00156.74142.81
    Depreciation44.4043.2641.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses572.29653.65496.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax638.98226.51438.10
    Other Income53.3476.7921.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax692.32303.30459.13
    Interest26.5521.3617.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax665.77281.94442.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax665.77281.94442.04
    Tax170.1098.53112.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities495.67183.41329.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period495.67183.41329.18
    Equity Share Capital29.3729.3529.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.886.2511.22
    Diluted EPS16.856.2311.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.886.2511.22
    Diluted EPS16.856.2311.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
