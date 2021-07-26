Coromandel Int Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,645.18 crore, up 13.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,645.18 crore in June 2021 up 13.47% from Rs. 3,212.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.18 crore in June 2021 up 32.54% from Rs. 248.36 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 501.05 crore in June 2021 up 18.61% from Rs. 422.45 crore in June 2020.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 11.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.48 in June 2020.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 868.95 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.43% returns over the last 6 months and 9.84% over the last 12 months.