 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Coromandel Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,308.11 crore, up 63.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,308.11 crore in December 2022 up 63.94% from Rs. 5,067.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 539.35 crore in December 2022 up 42.32% from Rs. 378.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 822.25 crore in December 2022 up 44.65% from Rs. 568.44 crore in December 2021.

Coromandel International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,308.11 10,108.62 5,067.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,308.11 10,108.62 5,067.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,361.42 5,933.68 3,214.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,533.44 1,650.41 790.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -203.64 644.49 -165.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 165.68 169.14 148.76
Depreciation 46.91 45.56 42.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 670.42 656.29 536.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 733.88 1,009.05 500.53
Other Income 41.46 31.43 25.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 775.34 1,040.48 525.91
Interest 56.81 54.19 17.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 718.53 986.29 508.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 718.53 986.29 508.09
Tax 179.18 248.17 129.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 539.35 738.12 378.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 539.35 738.12 378.98
Equity Share Capital 29.40 29.38 29.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.35 25.13 12.91
Diluted EPS 18.32 25.07 12.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.35 25.13 12.91
Diluted EPS 18.32 25.07 12.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited